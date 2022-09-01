Mamata Banerjee takes out rally to thank UNESCO for Durga Puja heritage tag

Mamata rallies to celebrate UNESCO tag for Durga Puja

DHNS
DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 01 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 15:21 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a celebratory procession  in Kolkata on Thursday to commemorate inscribing of 'Durga Puja in Kolkata' by UNESCO as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. 

 

The procession commenced from Jorasanko Thakurbari Gate in north Kolkata, and concluded at the venue of a cultural programme on Red Road in central Kolkata.

