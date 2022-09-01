Mamata Banerjee takes out rally to thank UNESCO for Durga Puja heritage tag

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a celebratory procession in Kolkata on Thursday to commemorate inscribing of 'Durga Puja in Kolkata' by UNESCO as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee takes out a rally thanking UNESCO for putting Durga Puja on the intangible cultural heritage representative list pic.twitter.com/Wj5omF8QS7 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

The procession commenced from Jorasanko Thakurbari Gate in north Kolkata, and concluded at the venue of a cultural programme on Red Road in central Kolkata.