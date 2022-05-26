Mamata Banerjee to bring law to make CM chancellor of West Bengal universities

State-run universities in West Bengal will have the Chief Minister as the chancellor, instead of the state governor. The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting on Thursday.

State education minister Bratya Basu announced the decision after the cabinet meeting. In order for this to take effect, the state assembly would be required to pass a legislation, since the governor, by virtue of his office, holds the post of the chancellor.

The decision highlights the fact that the state government and the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata continue to take differing stands on matters of administration. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been consistent in pointing out the flaws of the state government. Political opponents - primarily the BJP - have been regularly registering their woes with the governor.

The Trinamool leaders, however, have repeatedly raised concerns about Raj Bhavan’s responses and reactions to issues of administrative concern, at times considering the same to be beyond constitutional jurisdiction.

The latest decision is likely to throw open another round of political and legal confrontation between the ruling party and the political opponents.

There are 31 state-aided universities in West Bengal, besides 11 private ones, according to the annual state budget statement. “There are 509 govt and government-aided colleges out of which 51 new colleges have been established in last 10 years,” the statement adds.

The move is drawing flak from political opponents - the BJP and the Left. Political observers see the move as a consequence of the consistent stand-offs between the state government and the Raj Bhavan, which are publicly evident. The move provides the state government with a wider scope to perform, while it could also give free hands for political interference.

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty feels that the move could encourage direct political intervention on the campuses. “This is an initiative that discards the age-old custom. It will destroy autonomy and invite more political interference,” Chakraborty told Deccan Herald, adding that the struggling relations between the state and the Raj Bhavan definitely appear to be a trigger.