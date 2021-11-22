Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi on November 24, raise Tripura violence issue

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee will reach New Delhi today evening and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, besides meeting leaders of other political parties.

Addressing media representatives at Kolkata airport, before boarding a flight to New Delhi, Mamata said that a decision will be taken on the party’s future course of action (concerning the stand-off with the BJP leadership and local administration in Tripura) after she meets MPs of her party, who are on a dharna since morning in front of Union Home Minister’s office.

The TMC leaders are seeking an appointment with Amit Shah to share their grievances over the alleged atrocities on party representatives in Tripura.

Mamata is likely to take up the issue of BSF’s extended jurisdiction over areas along the international border with the Prime Minister. Other issues concerning the state’s development are also expected to figure in the meeting.

Also read: TMC holds protest outside MHA against police action in Tripura

“From the airport, I will go to the MPs. I am not joining dharna... but will go to express my solidarity,” she said. Mamata said that the alleged attack on Trinamool leaders and supporters is being ignored. If the government (in Tripura) doesn’t allow meetings of political parties then what will be the fate of the election, she said.

"During my visit to Delhi, I will be meeting the prime minister. Apart from various state-related matters, I will be raising issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as Tripura violence," she told reporters before leaving for Delhi.

Tripura police on Sunday arrested actor-turned TMC leader Sayani Ghosh on charges of attempt to murder. The party alleged that despite a Supreme Court directive on ensuring the safety of its candidates, including women, the attacks have not stopped.

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the Tripura government to ensure that no political party in the fray for the coming local body elections "is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with law, and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner".

Check out latest videos from DH: