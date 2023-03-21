WB CM to protest in Delhi over pending Central dues

Mamata Banerjee to protest in Delhi over pending Central dues to Bengal

The demonstration will start from 12 noon at the base of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar and will continue till 7 pm on March 30, Banerjee said

IANS
IANS, Kolkata,
  • Mar 21 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 15:25 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a two-day sit-in demonstration in Delhi this month to protest against the pending Central dues to her state.

Addressing reporters at the Kolkata airport before departing for Bhubaneswar, Banerjee said that she will stage the sit-in on March 29-30.

"Despite doing excellent work in the 100-day job scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, we have been denied our Central dues on this count. We are yet to receive our pending dues under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"We have spent money from our own exchequer in setting up 12,000 km of additional rural roads. We have received international accolades for our successes. But still we have been denied our legitimate dues," the Chief Minister said.

She went on to say that the demonstration will start from 12 noon at the base of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar and will continue till 7 pm on March 30.

