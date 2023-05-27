Mamata to visit blast-affected village in Bengal today

Mamata Banerjee to visit blast-affected village in West Bengal today

After her visit, the Trinamool Congress supremo will attend the party's mass outreach programme

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 27 2023, 09:37 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 09:37 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Khadikul village in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday to speak to the family members of those killed in a blast at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit, besides taking stock of the situation, a senior official said.

After her visit, the Trinamool Congress supremo will attend the party's mass outreach programme 'Trinamool-e naba-jowar' (new wave in Trinamool) at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, where party MP Abhishek Banerjee will also be present, he added.

Bengal govt to reward those providing info on illegal firecracker units

"The CM will be travelling to Egra to meet the relatives of the 12 people killed in the blast as well as those injured," the official said.

The district administration has already set up a temporary helipad at Alipur in the district, a couple of kilometres from Khadikul, as the West Bengal CM is scheduled to fly in a chopper, he said.

Security measures have been tightened in the area, he said.

