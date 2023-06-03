Mamata to visit Odisha train accident site today

Mamata Banerjee to visit Odisha train accident site on June 3

The Bengal CM has assured all sorts of assistance to the Odisha government in dealing with rescue work, and treatment of those injured

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 03 2023, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 11:58 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in Balasore in neighbouring Odisha on Saturday, a senior official said.

Banerjee, the official said, had a conversation with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik over the telephone in connection with the accident on Friday night.

Also Read: PM Modi to visit Odisha train accident site today

The Bengal CM monitored the situation almost the entire night from her Kalighat residence and expressed her shock over the tragic incident where three trains derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence, killing at least 233 people and injuring more than 900 in Odisha's Balasore district.

"She is quite worried and will be flying to Balasore today to take stock of the situation. She has also spoken to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard. She was in touch with the team which she sent to Balasore last night," the bureaucrat told PTI.

The Bengal CM has assured all sorts of assistance to the Odisha government in dealing with rescue work, and treatment of those injured.

A team comprising West Bengal minister Manas Bhuniya, Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen and a few officials have already reached the train accident site late Friday night.

The West Bengal government has opened an emergency control room and activated two numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185 from Friday night.

Odisha
India News
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal

