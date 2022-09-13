Mamata Banerjee unapologetically shows off her party’s ire against central agencies, BJP

For the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, immediate concerns in state politics are the opposition party of Bharatiya Janata Party, and the actions of the central investigative agencies.

This became evident on Monday, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while urging industrialists to invest in the state, called “the ruling party at Delhi” and the “agency raj” as an “unfortunate affair”.

“Invest in Bengal. Bengal is not only the destination of today. It is (of) tomorrow also. Come and invest,” Banerjee said, as she addressed industry representatives, and youngsters, who completed their technical education under a government scheme and were selected for jobs by companies.

Speaking to youngsters, Banerjee told them that it was her dream to see them excel globally. Listing several government projects, she told them that they didn’t need to go out of the state, as jobs will be at their doorsteps. “Bengal is always industry-friendly… My target now is jobs,” she reminded her audience.

The Trinamool chief also told industry representatives that they should share any grievances, or problems they might come across, as the government doesn’t permit strikes in the state. In that vein, she held the party in power at the Centre (the BJP) responsible for the woes, accusing the ruling central party of not wanting job creation.

Amidst this situation, the “agency raj” was in place, she claimed. “We are pro-traders, pro-industry. Why will the industries go out? Let them survive in their own country. Our solidarity is with them, and their families,” she said.

The reason behind West Bengal chief minister’s ire was also well known, as her nephew’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

The agency, reportedly, was investigating a coal pilferage ‘scam’ and Gambhir was complying with the agency’s directive about showing up at ED’s office at midnight. She is Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law. It was later known that it was a typographical error. She, subsequently, appeared during the day.

Meanwhile, the state BJP continued with its preparation for an anti-corruption march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, scheduled for Tuesday. The party reportedly planned rallies from three different points for the march.