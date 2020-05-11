Mamata Banerjee urges Centre not to indulge in politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Centre should not indulge in politics at a time when the country is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic . According to sources in the state administration, Banerjee made the remarks during the virtual meeting of Chief Ministers’ with the Prime Minister.

“The Chief Minister said that the state government is doing its best to curb the spread of COVID-19 and at this juncture, the Centre should not resort to narrow minded politics,” a senior state government official said.

According to source, the Chief Minister also said that West Bengal due to its close proximity to several international borders and other large states have an uphill task to deal with.

Banerjee said that the federal structure should not be bulldozed and all states should be given equal importance, the source added.

Earlier, the Centre had criticised the West Bengal Government for allegedly not being able to successfully implement lockdown measures and for high mortality rate of COVID-19 patients.

The IMCT in multiple letters to the state government accused it of non-cooperation in relation to arranging field visits and meeting with senior government officials.

However, the Chief Minister did not address the media during the day.

Meanwhile, with 124 fresh cases in last 24 hours the number of total COVID-19 cases in the state reached 2063 out of which 1374 are active. The death toll directly due to the virus went up to 118. Earlier, the state government had said 72 had died due to comorbidities. So far 499 persons have been discharged after being cured.