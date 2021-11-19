Mamata writes poem addressing farmers’ struggle

Mamata Banerjee writes poem addressing farmers’ struggle

A poem talking of farmers’ struggle, concluding with a congratulatory note, was posted on Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s official Facebook page, hours after Prime Minister Modi announced the decision on repealing the three controversial farm laws.

The 16-line poem in Bengali is attributed to Mamata Banerjee.

The poem states that the right to food of the food-giver will have to be returned. It further projects that agrarian sector will witness a rise.

The poem further points out that the result of the long revolution, dream of farmers' life, even if someone tries to take away, it will not fail. "Arrogance, pride broken," it adds.

"While seasonal changes occurred, nights passed by, there was loss of life, you didn’t stop, and fought for self-respect. It’s this reason why you have won today," the poem concludes with congratulations.

