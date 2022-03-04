Mamata Banerjee's flight faces air turbulence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's flight faced turbulence minutes before the plane was to land in Kolkata on Friday.

The chief minister was on her return flight after campaigning for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh for the Assembly elections.

The flight, it's claimed, faced air turbulence, some time before reaching Kolkata.

