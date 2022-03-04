Mamata Banerjee's flight faces air turbulence

Mamata Banerjee's flight faces air turbulence

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Mar 04 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 23:01 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's flight faced turbulence minutes before the plane was to land in Kolkata on Friday.

The chief minister was on her return flight after campaigning for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh for the Assembly elections.

The flight, it's claimed, faced air turbulence, some time before reaching Kolkata.

