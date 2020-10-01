Mamata calls 'forceful' cremation of Hathras gang-rape victim shameful

Terming the Hathras gang-rape incident as "barbaric and shameful", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the "forceful cremation" of the victim has exposed those who use lofty promise and slogans to seek votes.

Read: After Hathras incident, yet another Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh, dies

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped in Hathras in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family.

More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 1, 2020

"Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family's presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes." Banerjee said on Twitter.

Also read: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to meet Hathras gang-rape victim's family today

The body of the woman was cremated in Hathras in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of night.

Local police officers, however, said that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".