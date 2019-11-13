Mamata conducts survey of cyclone-hit North 24 Parganas

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 13 2019, 14:44pm ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2019, 14:44pm ist
Earlier, Mamata Banerjee with officials visited the cyclone-hit Kakdweep in South 24 Parganas district. (PTI file photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit Basirhat area in North 24 Parganas.

She was accompanied by senior officials of the state government, including Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

Banerjee is scheduled to hold a review meeting with district officials following the reconnaissance.

On Monday, Banerjee had surveyed the storm-affected areas of Kakdwip, Namkhana and Bakhkhali in South 24 Parganas.

Cyclone Bulbul made landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts late on Saturday, claiming at least 10 lives and affecting over six lakh people. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
Cyclone
Comments (+)
 