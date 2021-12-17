Mamata congratulates teachers as WB tops literacy chart

Mamata congratulates teachers as Bengal tops chart in literacy index

'Great news for West Bengal!', the CM tweeted

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 17 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 16:04 ist
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

With West Bengal having topped the charts among large states in 'Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Index', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended her wishes to teachers, parents and officials of the education department.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee shared the "great news", attaching a media report that gave the details. "Great news for West Bengal! We have secured the top rank among larger states on the 'Foundational Literacy & Numeracy Index'. I congratulate all teachers, guardians & members of our Education Department for this outstanding achievement!" she tweeted.

Bengal has occupied the top position and Bihar languished at the bottom in the 'large states' category on the 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy' -- an indicator of literacy among children below 10 years.

There are four categories in which regions have been divided - large states, small states, union territories and North east.

The report was prepared by Institute for Competitiveness and released by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (each pm) chairman Bibek Debroy recently. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
India News
TMC
Literacy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

 