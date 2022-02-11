Mamata to meet TMC top brass amid internal strife

Mamata convenes meeting of TMC top brass amid growing internal strife

Six senior leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, have been asked to attend the meeting

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 11 2022, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 09:01 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS File Photo

Amid the ongoing internal strife in the TMC, its supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister has convened an emergency meeting of the party's top officials at her residence on Saturday evening, sources in the ruling camp said.

According to the sources, just six senior leaders – national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, secretary-general Partha Chatterjee, state party president Subrata Bakshi, and ministers Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya -- have been asked to attend the meeting.

"The meeting will be held tomorrow at 5 pm to discuss the present political situation in the party. The statements and counterstatements that are being given by some leaders have not gone down well with the party supremo. This has to stop somewhere. Our party supremo is likely to give out a message to all the leaders," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.

The sources also said that Banerjee, who is yet to form a new working committee of the party, is likely to discuss strategies for the upcoming civic polls on February 28.

The infighting in the ruling TMC escalated on Friday as leaders considered to be close to party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to Twitter to advocate the "one person one post" policy, according to which a member of the party should be allowed to hold just one position.

A section of old guards, including Hakim, termed the move as violation of party discipline.

The recent spat comes in the backdrop of the perceived power struggle in the party and apparent differences between the generation-next leaders and the old-timers.

Hakim, who is the state housing and transport minister as well as the city mayor, said the party does not endorse any such theory, and some leaders have given out “misleading” posts.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

TMC
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics
Mamata Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

Whackyverse: KSE 'out to turn everything saffron'

Whackyverse: KSE 'out to turn everything saffron'

DH Toon | Irony searches for 'moksha' along the Ganges

DH Toon | Irony searches for 'moksha' along the Ganges

Open Sesame | Hijab row in Karnataka

Open Sesame | Hijab row in Karnataka

Walls can be green and eco-friendly

Walls can be green and eco-friendly

 