Mamata disturbed by Guv's posts, blocks him on Twitter

Mamata 'disturbed' by Bengal governor's posts, blocks him on Twitter

Addressing a press meet here, the CM said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of Dhankhar

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 31 2022, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 18:30 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, "disturbed" by his regular posts against her government on the microblogging platform.

Banerjee also said that Dhankhar has threatened the chief secretary and the director-general of police on several occasions.

Also Read | Bengal Governor attacks Mamata government again, alleges violence, trampling of human rights

Addressing a press meet here, the CM said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of Dhankhar.

"However, no action has been taken so far," Banerjee, who shares an acrimonious relationship with the governor, said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
India News
Twitter
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

'Mahaan' teaser review: Vikram is back

'Mahaan' teaser review: Vikram is back

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

 