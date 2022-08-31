Mamata explains her creative efforts to critics

Mamata explains her creative efforts to critics

Banerjee said that at heart she maintains a learner’s feelings, like a student, as she focuses on preparation of a new generation

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  • Aug 31 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 22:29 ist
Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI file photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday explained to her critics and political opponents why she writes and paints, as she talked about attempts made at maligning her creative efforts on social media platforms.

Addressing a press conference on administrative issues at Nabanna, the state secretariat, Banerjee said that at heart she maintains a learner’s feelings, like a student, as she focuses on preparation of a new generation.

Talking of simplicity in writing, Banerjee said that what children understand decides how books for them should be. To connect with kids, one needs to have a heart like them, she said.

Banerjee mentioned that some people take to social media to joke, and there are efforts by political opponents at maligning her, but for this, should she not indulge in creative work, she questioned.

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
India News

