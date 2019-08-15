Mamata hoists national flag, takes salute from police

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday unfurled the national Tri-colour on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day here.

She took the salute from a Kolkata Police contingent during a guard of honour which was followed by a parade by different police wings.

The chief minister also presented medals to the police personnel who won it for their gallantry.

Banerjee did not address the people at the programme, but in a Twitter post late on Wednesday night, she had said, "I salute my nation and all our countrymen & women on Independence Day. Democracy is our most priceless asset. Let us take an oath today, not to divide India. We must unite India."

"We must always strive for political freedom, economic freedom, freedom of expression and preserve democratic rights. When these are not given, we should organise peaceful movements to preserve these rights," she had said in the micro-blogging site.

The highlight of the Independence Day function on Red Road was the display of colourful tableaux themed on several schemes and campaigns of the state government.

Besides the 'Kanyashree' and 'Sabuj Sathi' schemes, campaigns like 'Jal Dharo Jal Bharo', 'Safe Drive Save Life' were projected in the tableaux which rolled on the Red Road.

In another function at the Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore near here, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar placed wreaths at the Gandhi Memorial Column which was preceded by a prayer meeting to the accompaniment of Bapu's favourite Ramdhun song.

Dhankhar also laid wreaths at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Mayo Road in the city later.

The state Information and Cultural Affairs department organised an exhibition themed on the contribution of Bengal to the freedom movement.

The exhibition, titled 'Bangla Moder Garbo' (Bengal is our pride) was inaugurated by Minister of State for Culture Indranil Sen.

Clubs and social organisations took out 'prabhat pheris' (morning rallies) while the national flag was hoisted in educational institutions, clubs and government offices all over the state.

Various political parties also observed the day at their offices.