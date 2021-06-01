Mamata indicated boycotting PM’s meeting if Suvendu was present: Bengal Governor

Firing a fresh salvo at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that prior to the review meeting held by the Prime Minister at Kalaikunda, she indicated to him over phone that she might skip the meeting if it was attended by BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

The Governor in a series of tweets lambasted Mamata for not attending the meeting claiming that he was “constrained by false narratives” over the incident and had to set the records straight.

“Constrained by false narrative to put record straight: On May 27 at 2316 hrs CM @MamataOfficial messaged “may i talk? urgent”.Thereafter on phone indicated boycott by her & officials of PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas if LOP @SuvenduWB attends it.Ego prevailed over Public service (sic),”’ tweeted Dhankhar.

Read: Can touch PM Modi's feet for Bengal's welfare; BJP-led Centre pursuing vendetta politics, says Mamata

He accused the Chief Minister and her officials of flouting all Constitutional norms. Taking a jibe at the then Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhay, the Governor said that at democracy was shredded at the meeting and May 28, when the meeting was held, will be regarded as a “dark day” in India’s ethos of cooperative federalism.

“With unparalleled trampling of constitutional values & affront to the office of PM, May 28 will go down as ‘a dark day’ in India’s long-standing ethos of cooperative federalism.At PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas democracy was shredded @MamataOfficial and Chief Secy @IASassociation (sic),” Dhankhar stated in another tweet.

“All constitutional principles were torn asunder by CM @MamataOfficial and functionaries @IASassociation at PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas. Democracy imperilled by such unconstitutional stance.Time #Media to introspectively check fear quotient in WB that threatens rule of law (sic),” he stated in another tweet.

Adhikari accused Mamata of “bringing disrepute” to the Chief Minister’s office and the Constitution. He also demanded strict action against the former Chief Secretary.

“I demand strictest action be taken against the outgoing CS for indiscipline, violating service rules at a time of a natural disaster and a global pandemic, irregularities, and not helping others just because of sinister political games. TMC has failed the people of West Bengal,” tweeted Adhikari.

The Centre and the State Government have been at loggerheads over the former’s transfer order of Bandyopadhay who retired on May 31. Earlier, he was granted a three months extension by the Centre upon request from the State Government. But he superannuated on May 31 and was appointed as the Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister for three years.