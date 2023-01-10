Mamata launches measures to boost women's security

Mamata launches vehicle location control centre, app to boost security for women

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 10 2023, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 08:54 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

As part of efforts to enhance security for women in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a new vehicle location control centre and mobile app.

These would help the police track movement of vehicles, as well as keep a tab on crimes on women inside moving cars.

"All vehicles will have a tracking system and police will be able to monitor the speed of the vehicle, or if any crime is being committed inside a moving vehicle," Banerjee said.

There will also be one panic button in each vehicle, pressing which will alert the police, she added.

