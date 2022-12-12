Mamata leaves for Meghalaya to address TMC meeting ahead of assembly polls

Mamata leaves for Meghalaya to address TMC meeting

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 12 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 15:12 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday left for Meghalaya where she will address a TMC workers' convention to boost the morale of the party functionaries ahead of the assembly elections due early next year, a party source said.

Banerjee was accompanied by TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, he said.

"She is expected to boost the morale of TMC workers there ahead of the Meghalaya elections in 2023," the party source told PTI over the phone.

After reaching Meghalaya's capital Shillong, the TMC supremo is likely to visit Rabindranath Tagore's residence there, he said.

She will address a TMC workers' convention at the State Central Library in Shillong on Tuesday, the party source said.

The CM will also participate in pre-Christmas celebrations on December 13 during her visit to Shillong.

In November 2021, 12 MLAs of the Congress had joined the TMC, making it the principal opposition party in the 60-member assembly of the hill state.

Notably, the TMC has been trying to strengthen its foothold in the northeastern state along with Assam and Tripura in the region.

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had visited Meghalaya twice this year.

