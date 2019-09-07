Mamata makes U-turn, hails Chandrayaan-2 mission

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the ISRO scientists worked hard for Chandrayaan-2 mission and the nation is with them.

The lunar mission's lander 'Vikram' lost contact with the ground station minutes before its planned soft landing on the moon surface.

"We are proud of our scientists. The @isro team worked hard for #Chandrayaan2. A befitting tribute to our founding fathers who envisioned India's place in the league of scientifically advanced nations far ahead of their times," she tweeted.

She congratulated the ISRO scientists and said the nation is with them.

"A testimony to the scientific temper they ingrained in us, and their unmatched caliber and dedication. My sincere gratitude and congratulations to @isro. We are all with you. May you continue to make us proud," she added.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee criticised the Chandrayaan-2, saying that it is an attempt to divert the ongoing economic crisis in the country. She further added that the hype around the mission is unnecessary, as it is not the first Chandrayaan launch that is happening in the country.