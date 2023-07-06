Mamata may undergo surgery for knee injury

Banerjee was injured in her left hip joint too while alighting from a helicopter that made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase due to bad weather last week.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 06 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 16:44 ist
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a ligament injury on her left knee, may undergo a surgery on Thursday, a source close to her said.

The TMC supremo, is scheduled to visit the state-run SSKM Hospital in the city for a check-up during the day and may undergo the operation, he said.

Read | After 'destroying' Kashmir, Manipur using divisive politics, BJP is after Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

"There is a swelling in her left knee joint which might be due to excess fluid collection in or around that area. We need to see whether that requires surgery or not," a senior doctor, part of the team treating her, told PTI.

Banerjee was injured in her left hip joint too while alighting from a helicopter that made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase due to bad weather last week. She was prescribed rest and restricted movement.

