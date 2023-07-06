Mamata may undergo surgery for knee injury

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a ligament injury on her left knee, may undergo a surgery on Thursday, a source close to her said.
The TMC supremo, is scheduled to visit the state-run SSKM Hospital in the city for a check-up during the day and may undergo the operation, he said.
"There is a swelling in her left knee joint which might be due to excess fluid collection in or around that area. We need to see whether that requires surgery or not," a senior doctor, part of the team treating her, told PTI.
Banerjee was injured in her left hip joint too while alighting from a helicopter that made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase due to bad weather last week. She was prescribed rest and restricted movement.
