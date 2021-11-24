Mamata meets PM, seeks withdrawal of BSF jurisdiction order

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a four-day visit to the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

After the meeting, Banerjee said that she briefed the Prime Minister on Tripura violence and discussed BSF jurisdiction as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over a number of state-related issues. We also spoke on the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue and demanded that this decision be withdrawn," she said in Delhi.

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH: