Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy reach Trinamool Bhavan

Mamata, Mukul reach Trinamool Bhavan; likely to hold discussions

Other senior party leaders, including minister Subrata Mukherjee, were also present at the Trinamool Bhavan

  • Jun 11 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 18:29 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP national vice president Mukul Roy. Credit: PTI Photos

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP national vice president Mukul Roy have both reached the Trinamool Congress headquarters here and are likely to hold discussions amid speculations of the saffron party leader's possible return to the ruling party in the state.

Other senior party leaders, including minister Subrata Mukherjee, were also present at the Trinamool Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Roy, the former second-in-command of the TMC who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days. 

