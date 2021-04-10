Mamata provoking people against Central forces: PM on Cooch Behar incident

Tearing into West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the death of four persons in Cooch Behar district in an alleged firing by Central forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that she was provoking the people against the Central forces. He also said that such violent tactics will not save her from her misdeeds of the last 10 years.

“Didi is giving training in her rallies on how to gherao and assault the Central forces...Didi this violence, the ways to provoke people against the security forces, the ways to obstruct the election process will not save you. This violence will not be able to save you from your misdeeds in the last 10 years,” said Modi. He was addressing a rally in Siliguri in North Bengal.

Accusing the TMC supremo of threatening the Central forces, Modi said “ The security forces are not afraid of terrorists and Naxalites. What makes you (Mamata) think that they will be afraid of your threats and your goons?”

Modi issued a direct challenge to the TMC supremo and her party saying that they will no longer be allowed to do whatever they want in Bengal.

“Seeing her imminent defeat, Didi has sunk to a new low. But I want to make it very clear to Didi, TMC and their goons, the whims of Didi and TMC will not be allowed in Bengal,” said Modi.

“Didi you are not the ‘bhagya vidhata’ of Bengal. Bengal is not property. The people of Bengal have decided that you have to leave. The people of Bengal have decided to show you the door. Didi, you and your entire gang will be removed,” he added.

The Prime Minister urged the Election Commission (EC) to take “stern action” against those who were behind the incident in Cooch Behar. He further alleged that the TMC indulged in rampant corruption and it is time to make “tolabaj mukt Bengal” (extortionist free Bengal).

“It is time to change the political culture of Bengal. Now, there will be a toilabaj-mukt Bengal, a syndicate-mukt Bengal and a cut money-mukt Bengal,” said Modi.

Terming the incident in Cooch Behar as “extremely unfortunate”, the Prime Minister said that Mamata and her henchmen were getting increasingly baffled seeing the increasing support for the BJP in Bengal.

“What happened in Cooch Behar is extremely unfortunate. I condole the deaths of those who died there. My thoughts are with their families. Didi and her goons are baffled seeing the public support for the BJP...Seeing her imminent defeat, Didi has sunk to a new low,” said Modi.

Speaking at another rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, the Prime Minister said that the problem was not with the Central forces but with Mamata’s “politics of violence and rigging”.

“The Central forces conduct elections in every state. There has never been any problem. Didi is getting angry because her party is unable to do “chappa vote” (fake voting) because of the Central forces,” said Modi.

He also said that the reason behind the TMC supremo’s anger was the increasing demand for “ashol parivartan” (real change) in Bengal.