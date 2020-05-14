Mamata’s negative stance no good for Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Firing a fresh salvo at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that the negative stance towards the Centre;’s special economic package will be of no good for the state.

His comments come a day after the Banerjee dubbed the Centre’s package as “big zero” aimed at hoodwinking the people.

The Governor described the economic package as a “farsighted game-changer package” and said that it was a major boost to the economy and small sector.

“Farsighted game-changer package @PMOIndia.Big boost to the economy and small sector. At the end of Covid-19 tunnel, there will be floodlight of hope. Lament -ve stance @MamataOfficial -no good to WB. Disable scheming #TroikaMAP -Focus on HEALTH/PDS and woes of migrants,” tweeted Dhankhar.

The Governor has been at loggerheads with the Chief Minister on issues such as the visit of Central teams, steps to curb COVID-19, and alleged irregularities in the Public Distribution System in the state. They have exchanged letters lambasting each other on several occasions.