Mamata’s nomination affidavit shows Rs 5 lakh increase in income than last financial year

Affidavit shows Rs 5 lakh increase in Mamata's income

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 14 2021, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 20:45 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while filing her nomination papers for the bypolls to the Bhabanipur Assembly seat, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's affidavit filed for the Bhabanipur Assembly by-election shows that her income has increased by Rs 5 lakh compared to the last financial year.

While her income in the 2019-20 financial year was about Rs 10.34 lakh, it went up to about Rs 15.47 lakh in 2020-21.

As per the affidavit submitted by her prior to the 2016 Assembly election, her income was about Rs 9.18 lakh. Her affidavit for the Bhabanipur stated a bank deposit of about Rs 13.11 lakh and movable property worth Rs 15.38 lakh in her name.

Also read: Details of criminal proceedings not disclosed: BJP objects to Mamata's Bhabanipur nomination

The TMC supremo’s movable property includes about nine grams of gold. According to the affidavit, the Chief Minister does not possess any house, car, agricultural land and ancestral property. She also does not have any due tax and loans.

