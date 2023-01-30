Mamata says BJP responsible for 'insulting' Amartya Sen

Mamata says BJP responsible for 'insulting' Amartya Sen

the university had communicated to Sen that he was in possession of 13 decimals of unauthorised land

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 30 2023, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 21:26 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Perceived as an "insult" to veteran economist Amartya Sen, the claim by Visva-Bharati — a central university in Bengal’s Shantiniketan — that the Nobel laureate was in "unauthorised occupation" of a piece of land, backfired on Monday with the Trinamool seemingly scoring a political point over the BJP.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Sen’s house Monday and handed over a copy of the official land record that counter-challenges the university’s claim. Banerjee blamed the BJP for the disrespect Sen has been subjected to, saying she has handed over the documents so that the BJP doesn't try to insult the economist in the future.

Addressing media representatives after meeting Sen, Banerjee said that she has handed over all land records to the economist that the state land department has found.

Also read | Visva Bharati asks Amartya Sen to hand over parts of leased land in Bengal's Santiniketan

Recently, the university had communicated to Sen that he was in possession of 13 decimals (5662 square feet, approximately) of land, which is unauthorised and belongs to the university. This patch of land, however, is in addition to around 125 decimals of land “originally leased to late Ashutosh Sen on 27-10-1943 and mutated in your favour in 2006”, the university had stated in a letter. The university demanded that the piece of land (13 decimals) be handed over to it at the earliest.

"It’s affecting me because it irritates me a lot. Because I have done nothing to deserve it. It deals with a house that my father built…,” Sen had reacted, talking to DH last week.

"Whatever Amartya Sen has said is absolutely correct. Even the old records of 1956 mention the same thing, ie, 1.38 acres of land belongs to Amartya Sen,” Banerjee said.

"The thing is, we haven’t yet lost our spine. We will always stand up against those who disrespect our seniors. Such is the level of insult, that some Visva Bharati official has even questioned the authenticity of Amartya Babu’s Nobel Prize,” she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Amartya Sen
India News
TMC
BJP
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

 