Mamata says sorry for Opposition’s conduct in WB Assembly

A proposal that could have led to the suspension of Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari for the remaining duration of the ongoing session in the state Assembly was withdrawn as CM Mamata Banerjee apologised to the Speaker for the chaos, consequent to Adhikari’s conduct.

On the second and last day of discussion on Governor C V Ananda Bose’s address to the Assembly, Adhikari, who stood up to speak, said he disagreed with the Governor’s speech. He said that Bose could have followed Tamil Nadu Governor's (R N Ravi) way, who had abstained from reading the speech.

While putting forth critical points with reference to the governor’s address, Adhikari referred to points that were considered beyond the purview of the discussion.

Asked to refrain, Adhikari and other BJP leaders protested and geared up to walk out. With Adhikari exerting his stand, Speaker Biman Banerjee said that he reserves the right to introduce a privilege motion against Adhikari for casting aspersions on the Speaker.

Also Read | 'If the cow hits us, what will happen?': WB CM Mamata Banerjee takes jibe at BJP over now withdrawn Cow Hug Day

After Adhikari (and other BJP MLAs) walked out, Tapas Roy, deputy chief whip, moved a motion seeking suspension. Roy, however, withdrew the proposal, after the chief minister apologised to the Chair for what happened in the House.

Banerjee spoke of several issues, as she participated in the discussion. Banerjee highlighted how the state has been a peaceful place and talked of the several government initiatives that are being taken. She also brought in the reference of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and Visva-Bharati University – where the university has been claiming that Sen holds a patch of unauthorised land.

Taking a critical stand of the Centre, Banerjee took a dig at a recent government notification (subsequently withdrawn) that suggested that people should hug a cow on February 14, which also happens to be Valentine's Day. She asked what happens in case the cow hits back. She questioned if in that situation one can be compensated.

Meanwhile, sources add that a churn is underway at Raj Bhavan. The governor is expected to have another principal secretary – replacing the present one.