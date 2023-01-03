Mamata says Trinamool, at 25, stands for a ‘united’ India

The Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her party’s ideology is “very clear” – a united India with a strong federal structure.

The Trinamool Congress – that had once struggled against a mighty Left-led government in West Bengal, managed to return to power for a third consecutive term in 2021 state assembly elections countering a strong political push by the BJP – has turned 25. The party chief launched Didir Suraksha Kawach, an intense public outreach campaign that aims to reach out to 10 crore people in the state through its workers.

“Number one, our ideology is very clear. We want (a) united India. We want unity. We want unity in diversity… In our origin that should be maintained strictly. All the state government(s), the federal structure should be strengthened. Number three, humanity must work, whatever comes,” Banerjee said, responding to a DH query in a press conference on what is the party's new vision, as it has already been in politics for twenty-five years. Banerjee went on to say that the vision for the people is not merely “political action”. She clarified that the mission is of the people, work for the people. The government, the development, and the party – all revolve around people.

The Trinamool, after the 2021 state assembly elections, had attempted to expand its political presence beyond the state’s borders. It contested elections in Goa and also is aggressively working in the northeastern region. The party chief also held parleys with prominent leaders in the Opposition. With the Congress, the party has maintained a silent distance, seemingly in an attempt to emerge as the leading contender in the Opposition space. The Trinamool’s political critics, however, see the party maintaining a ‘soft’ stand on some political issues where it was expected to have maintained an aggressive stand.

When asked what Trinamool's vision for the current year with elections due in several states, a united India, she referred to, also means a united Opposition that unites India, Banerjee said that what she spoke is not about a government or an Opposition, but is rather a “matter of reality”. Respecting the Constitution is compulsory, and it clearly states that the country is a secular country, she said. “So, if we accept the policy of our Constitution, what is better?” she questioned adding that she and her party want ‘positive’ development of the people.