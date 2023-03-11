Mamata seeks Centre’s nod for poppy cultivation in Bengal

West Bengal intends to cultivate poppy seeds and is seeking permission from the Centre in this regard.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state hasn’t had the opportunity to do so and the state has written to the Centre in this regard.

Mamata spoke on the issue in the House when the members were discussing food and supplies budget.

Highlighting the use of the plant’s seeds in regional recipes, the CM mentioned that the cultivation takes place in only a few (four) states which results in high purchase prices.

The CM suggested that Opposition leaders (MLAs), too, should take up the issue.