Mamata seeks PM’s intervention over UGC guidelines on mandatory final exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention regarding the UGC’s guidelines to universities to compulsorily conduct terminal semester and final year examination.

Referring to the state government’s advisory to all the state aided Universities and colleges issued on May 26, the Chief Minister said that they had been advised to conduct the evaluation process on the basis of internal assessment and performance in the last semester.

She also stated that the state government’s advisory has provision which provides students an option to appear for the final examination once the situation becomes normal. Mamata said that the related universities and colleges have already taken steps in accordance with the state government’s advisory.

“In fact, I am now receiving hundreds of e-mails from the students and teaching community raising their concerns of holding examinations, as per the revised guidelines issued by the UGC, compelling me to take up the matter with your good office,” stated Mamata.

She said that conducting final examinations during the pandemic will have an adverse impact on the interest of the students in the state and the country.

“In the prevailing situation, such revised guidelines issued by the UGC will adversely affect the interest of the students in West Bengal and all over the country. I understand that various states have already raised the issue with the Government of India expressing their concerns and disagreement with the new guidelines,” stated Mamata.

She urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the related guideline by the UGC get revised and reexamined.

“I would therefore request you to get the matter re-examined immediately and restore the earlier advisory of UGC,” stated Mamata.