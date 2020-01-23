Mamata slams Centre for not unraveling mystery behind Netaji’s disappearance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the BJP government at Centre for doing precious little to unveil the mystery behind the disappearance of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also chose the occasion of Netaji’s birth anniversary to criticise the saffron party over the issue of secularism.

Speaking at a government programme in Darjeeling district the Chief Minister said even as Netaji condemned the “divisive politics” of the Hindu Mahasabha and fought for secularism but currently there is an effort to drive away secular people from the country.

“ Netaji opposed the divisive politics of the Hindu Mahashabha and wanted a secular India,”

Without mentioning BJP, the Chief Minister accused the saffron party of maligning Hinduism.

“They (BJP)are maligning Hinduism in the name of Hindus,” said Banerjee,” said Banerjee.

She lashed out at the Centre for not declaring Netaji’s birthday (January 23) a national holiday .

“Planning Commission was Netaji’s idea. But the BJP government abolished it. Now there is no platform for the state governments to raise their demands,” said Banerjee.

