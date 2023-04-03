Mamata sounds caution ahead of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6 in disturbed Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday cautioned the state administration and the people that there could be attempts at creating trouble on April 6 during Hanuman Jayanti.

“I would alert the administration about one more day. Remember the 6th (of April)... our boys and girls. On 6th, we all respect Bajrangbali. But, in the name of riots, they should not succeed in crafting a plan, keep this in mind,” Mamata said.

The CM also appealed to Hindus to protect Muslims. “It’s the month of Ramzan, see that there’s no atrocity committed on Muslims. Hindu brothers and sisters in villages, and districts, will protect them, guard them well. They are a minority and they should receive justice from us,” she said.

The state, over the past few days, has witnessed mobsters indulging in violence and stone-pelting in Howrah and Rishra.

Several state BJP leaders spoke about the Trinamool’s politics of ‘appeasement’ holding the party responsible for inciting communalism for the sake of retaining Muslim votes.

Speaking at a public function at Khejuri, Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee said that highhandedness was observed during CPI(M)’s tenure, and now rioting is visible when the BJP is in strength. She claimed that the erstwhile Left-cadres have joined the BJP.

“Why will the Ram Navami processions be for five days? Take the procession out on the day of the festival, none of us have any objection. But don’t do so with gun, bombs. (They) are holding processions despite having been given no permission. Intentionally they are entering minority localities, despite there being plenty of roads,” she said, adding that fruit stalls were set on fire, and the miscreant(s) danced with a gun (in Howrah).

Several state BJP leaders during the day spoke about the Trinamool’s politics of ‘appeasement’ holding the party responsible for inciting communalism for the sake of retaining Muslim votes. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee addressed a press conference in New Delhi with other MPs, recalling Trinamool losing the bye-election at Sagardighi assembly constituency in West Bengal.

Chatterjee alleged that the violence around Ram Navami was preplanned. The BJP in Bengal will stand for the protection of the majority community, she said, comparing the situation with that of Kashmir of yesteryears, and demanded that the Centre look into the matter.

The Calcutta High Court, on Monday, asked the state to submit a report on the violence by April 5. The court also asked for video footage concerning the matter.

BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar was not permitted to visit Rishra, where violence had erupted on Sunday. Majumdar and party supporters protested. The BJP is likely to hold a dharna tomorrow.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sent a notice to commissioner of police, Howrah, taking suo moto cognizance, prima facie, of the use of children in violent activities by anti-social elements.

The Commission has asked that the matter be inquired and urgent legal action be taken against those responsible for using the children in violent activities.

The Commission also said that it’s desirable that the children concerned be identified and produced before the child welfare committee, and may be counselled. Also, an action taken report should be submitted to the Commission in two days.