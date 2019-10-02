Mamata takes dig at Modi, Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday said that those who resort to violence and incite hatred among people are not qualified to lead the nation.

Her comments come a day after Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that scores of BJP workers were killed in the state due to political violence and that NRC will be conducted in the country after passing the Citizenship Amendment bill.

Without directly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of indulging in political violence, Mamata said that she does not need advice from anyone.

“Inciting violence, hatred and causing blood shed cannot be the objective of any leader of the nation... I don’t need advice from anyone. One should be qualified to give advice,” Mamata said while speaking at a government program in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister tweeted that apart from renovating the historic Gandhi Bhavan in the Beleghata area of Kolkata, the West Brengal government has also set up a university in West Medinipur district dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

“Homage to #MahatmaGandhi ji on his 150th birth anniversary. We will pay tribute to the Father of the Nation at his statue on Mayo Road, #Kolkata. To mark #GandhiJayanti, the historic Gandhi Bhavan in Beleghata, renovated by #Bangla Govt, will be inaugurated today #Gandhi150,” she tweeted.

“The #Bangla Govt has taken up many other initiatives to celebrate #Gandhi150 anniversary, including setting up a university dedicated to #MahatmaGandhi ji in Purba Medinipur district #GandhiJayanti,” she added in another tweet.