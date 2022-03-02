Mamata thanks people for TMC's win in WB civic polls

Mamata thanks people for massive TMC victory in Bengal civic polls; urges winners to work with humility

TMC scored a landslide victory, winning 93 of the 107 municipalities that went to polls on February 27

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 02 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 16:17 ist
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday thanked the people of West Bengal for giving a massive mandate to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the civic elections, and called upon winning candidates and supporters to work with humility.

"Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for according yet another overwhelming mandate to us. Congratulations to the winning candidates of All India Trinamool Congress in the Municipal Elections," she tweeted.

"Let victory enhance our responsibility and dedication. Let triumph impart humility. Let us together work for peace, prosperity and development of the state. Jai Bangla," she said in another Twitter post.

TMC
West Bengal
Trinamool Congress
Indian Politics
Mamata Banerjee

