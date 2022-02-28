Mamata write to PM Modi, offers ‘unconditional support’ on Ukraine crisis

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee has written to PM Modi offering “unconditional support” to the Centre during the ongoing international crisis of the Ukraine war. Mamata has asked if the PM would like to have an all-party meeting for “consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis”.

“I invite your kind personal attention to a facet of our national life which I am sure you already know: in times of grave international crisis, we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation,” Mamata has stated in her letter, mentioning that this is done to ensure that nation’s dignity is “unchallenged and unviolated”, and the “principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena”.

Mamata said that as a “senior chief minister in our cooperative federalism, and as a leader of a national political party, I reiterate our adherence to this long-standing norm of our polity during the current international crisis of the Ukraine war”. The chief minister said that with respect to the evacuation of the Indians who are stranded in Ukraine, including students, “we stand united under our tricolour flag, irrespective of party or politics”.

Mamata wrote that as a nation, India has been known for its commitment to international peace and non-aggression, and for its rejection of practices of trans-border invasion and interference. Mamata said that she is sure that “in steering our diplomatic affairs during the current crisis, you (PM) will lead us on the basis of these abiding principles”.

The Trinamool chief has requested PM Modi to accept her “unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis”. She also asked if the PM would “like to have an all-party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high”. Mamata added that India, as the largest democracy, must take lead to offer a peaceful solution to the world, and “we must offer it, undaunted and unhesitant”, she stated.

