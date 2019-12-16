'Mamata's anti-Citizenship Act march unconstitutional'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday fired a fresh salvo against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her protest march against the Citizenship Act. The protest march is scheduled to take place at 1 pm.

Dubbing Banerjee’s protest march "unconstitutional" the Governor stated in a tweet that he was anguished with the chief minister’s action and urged her not to go ahead with the protest. He urged Banerjee to focus on normalizing the situation in the state which has been witnessing violent protests against the Citizenship Act for the last three days.

Dhankhar described the proposed rally as an "inflammatory act."

"I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation," Dhankhar tweeted.

The Governor on Sunday had urged the chief minister to withdraw advertisements stating that her government will not implement NRC and the Citizenship Act in the state.

He later expressed his displeasure alleging that there has been no response from the state government so far in this regard. Raising questions about the advertisement, Dhankhar asked how can the state government spend public money to challenge the law of the land.

"Earlier I had urged the Chief Minister to withdraw the advertisements forthwith indicating NO NRC and CAB. Unfortunately, there has been no response or action. How can a Government spend from public exchequer huge funds to challenge the law of the land! It is unconstitutional," tweeted Dhankhar.

He has asked the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to brief him about the "highly disturbing developments" in the state at Raj Bhavan on Monday.