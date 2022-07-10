Man accused of murder burnt alive in Assam post kangaroo court verdict

A man was burnt alive following a verdict by a village kangaroo court in Nagaon district of Assam for allegedly killing a woman, police said on Sunday.

The police have so far apprehended five persons, including three women, for setting ablaze Ranjit Bordoloi, 35, said SP Leena Doley.

The incident took place at Borlalungaon and Barhampur Bamuni under Samaguri police station on Saturday night.

A 'raij mel' (public hearing) was conducted over the death of the woman (22), whose body was found in a pond few days ago, after another woman claimed of witnessing the murder, a senior police officer said.

The woman allegedly saw five persons killing her, including Bordoloi, he said.

Villagers dragged him out of his home, tied him to a tree and conducted the hearing of the 'gram sabha', officials said.

"He was then beaten up and burnt alive. After that, they buried the charred body," the police officer said.

Bordoloi allegedly confessed to killing the woman.

"The villagers claim that the man killed the woman by practising witchcraft. So, they decided to mete out the same punishment to him," the officer said.

The body, which was exhumed, has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway.

"When we reached the spot last night, most of the men in the village had fled. The 'gaonburha' (village head) told us that he did not know about the 'gram sabha' and the subsequent murder," he said.

Security has been bolstered in the area to maintain peace, the officer added.