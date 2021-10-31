Jharkhand: Man gets Covid vaccine instead of rabies jab

Man administered Covid-19 vaccine instead of rabies jab in Jharkhand, probe ordered

Disciplinary action would be initiated against the erring health worker, if found guilty

PTI
PTI, Medininagar,
  • Oct 31 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 22:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

A 50-year-old man, who had rushed to a health centre in Palamu district after being bitten by a dog, was mistakenly administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine instead of a rabies jab, a senior official said on Sunday.

Raju Singh, who received dog-bite injuries in Naudiha village on Saturday, had already taken two doses of the Covid vaccine, he said.

Chief Medical Officer-cum-Civil Surgeon of the district, Anil Kumar, told PTI it is a case of “sheer negligence” on the part of the health worker on duty, and added that a probe has been ordered.

Disciplinary action would be initiated against the erring health worker, if found guilty, he said.

The attending doctor had clearly prescribed rabies vaccine for Singh, who is currently under observation, Kumar said.

Jharkhand
Coronavirus vaccine
rabies
Vaccine
India News

