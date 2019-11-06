Man arrested for raping minor in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

  Nov 06 2019, 10:27am ist
  updated: Nov 06 2019, 12:28pm ist
Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her at a village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The girl, a student of Class 9, recently lodged a complaint at Raruan police station in Mayurbhanj district.

The incident came to light when the girl was diagnosed pregnant, police said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

