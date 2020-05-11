Man arrested in Jharkhand for carrying banned tobacco products

A man was arrested here after tobacco products were found in his possession, the first such arrest in the state, after Jharkhand government imposed a complete ban on all types of tobacco products to prevent spitting in public places that could increase the spread of coronavirus infection.

The man, a driver by profession, was arrested along with the banned tobacoo products at Sarai road, Dumka town police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Malviya told reports here on Sunday.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) under the Indian Penal Code was registered against him, he said.

The owner of the car was also arrested, the police said.

The banned materials---eight bundles of khaini (tobacco substance) and two bundles of cigarettes--were seized from the car he was driving, the police officer said.

On April 22, the state government had issued a notification prohibiting cigarette, e-cigarette, bidi, pan masala, hookah, gutka besides jarda and khaini consumption in public places.

The offence will be punishable under section 188 IPC (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) that would attract imprisonment of six months or fine of Rs 1,000, said Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni.