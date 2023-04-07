Man caught in Jharkhand with crores stolen from Delhi businessman

Man steals crores from Delhi bizman, held in Jharkhand

The money was kept in five bags in the luggage compartment of the bus travelling from Daltonganj to Rourkela

PTI
PTI, Gumla (Jharkhand),
  • Apr 07 2023, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 16:24 ist
Following a tip-off, the police intercepted a bus and nabbed the man. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, after police recovered from him around Rs 6.54 crore in cash allegedly stolen from a businessman in Delhi, an official said.

Following a tip-off, the police intercepted a bus and nabbed the man, they said.

The money was kept in five bags in the luggage compartment of the bus travelling from Daltonganj to Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha, the place where the man belonged to, the official said.

However, his two accomplices including an employee of the Delhi businessman fled.

With the help of machines, officials of a bank on Thursday counted the cash that amounted to Rs 6,53,97,730, Gumla SP Ehtesham Waquarib said.

It was stolen from the businessman dealing in gold in Karolbagh area of Delhi.

