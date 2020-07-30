Man dies of Covid-19 in Manipur; toll mounts to 2

Man dies of Covid-19 in Manipur; toll mounts to 2

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 30 2020, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 12:09 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Manipur registered its second Covid-19 death on Thursday as a 48-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a senior doctor of the medical establishment said.

The man, a resident of Leimakhong area in Kangpokpi district, was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on June 8 with chronic kidney disease and lung infection and he had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 26, the hospital's director, Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh, said.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The fresh fatality comes a day after the state registered its first Covid-19 death as a 56-year-old patient succumbed to the disease early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two resident doctors at RIMS have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the count of infected hospital staff to 22, sources said.

The state has registered 2,458 Covid-19 cases till Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manipur
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

The Mars rover and the story of a curious little girl

The Mars rover and the story of a curious little girl

Bezos' snack, 'the net': Key moments from tech hearing

Bezos' snack, 'the net': Key moments from tech hearing

 