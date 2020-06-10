Man dies on Shramik Special train in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Malda (West Bengal),
  • Jun 10 2020, 07:33 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

A 30-year old man died while travelling on a Shramik train from Alleppey in Kerala to Malda town on Tuesday, a government railway police official said here. Sheikh Khatip, a resident of Chandpur village under the Pukuria police station in Malda was travelling from Alleppey in a Shramik special that was on way to New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal, police said.

He was allegedly vomiting and suffered from dysentery, according to his uncle Sheikh Mofijul, who was also travelling with him, police said.

He died on Monday while travelling on the train, but the body was taken off after the train reached Malda, Mofijul claimed.

The body of Khatip was taken off the train here and an unnatural death case was registered at the Malda town government railway police station, the official said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the reason for his death, the official said. 

