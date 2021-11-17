Man found hanging from advertising billboard in Kolkata

Man found hanging from advertising billboard in Kolkata

Doctors declared him brought dead when taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 17 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 15:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

The body of an unidentified man was found hanging from an advertising billboard in Kolkata's Pragati Maidan area on Wednesday, police said.

Locals spotted the body hanging by a 'dupatta' from an advertising billboard off the E M Bypass in the morning and informed the local police station, an officer said.

Doctors declared him brought dead when taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital, he said.

"The identity of the person is yet to be established. We cannot say as of now whether he committed suicide or was murdered in some other place and brought here. An investigation is underway," the officer added.

Kolkata
West Bengal
Crime
India News

