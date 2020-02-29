Man held with meth tablets worth Rs 97.5 crore in Mizoram

A person was held with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 97.50 crore in Mizoram on Saturday, police said.

The meth tablets, a potent central nervous system stimulant, was seized from a Silchar-bound truck at Vairengte near the Assam border, they said.

The driver of the truck, identified as Ramnunmawia of Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border, was arrested, police said.

The drugs, worth Rs 97.50 crore in the international market, were packed in 390 polythene bags and were hidden inside a compartment on the floor of the vehicle, they said.

Ramnunmawia told police that a man in Champhai district offered him Rs 5,000 to transport the drugs to Silchar.

Police said they have filed a case against the accused and further investigations are underway.