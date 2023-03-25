Man in West Bengal kills wife, jumps in front of train

A 29-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat, and then jumped to death in front of a train in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Saturday.

The body of Jayanta Sardar was found on Saturday morning near the railway tracks in Majdia station, while his wife Dipali (25) was found dead behind her house in Majdia Kuthipara in the Krishnaganj police station area, they said.

Dipali's hands and legs were tied, and the throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, they added.

Dipali started living with her parents after regular fights with her husband. On Friday night, Jayanta went to Dipali's parents' home and asked her to return to her in-laws' place, police said.

They left the house around 11 am, and their bodies were found on Saturday morning.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that they were investigating the case.

It is suspected that Jayanta killed his wife, before taking his own life, they said.

The couple was survived by two children.

