Man killed by bomb in West Bengal's Birbhum district

A man was killed after crude bombs were hurled in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 9.30 pm on Wednesday when the deceased, Tapan Das, was passing through Daspara-Sahapur road under Kankartala police station limits, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident was the fallout of a rivalry between owner of a vehicle and its driver, he said.

The driver was allegedly assaulted by the owner due to some personal enmity, following which the owner was assaulted by some villagers.

Senior police officers went to the spot following the incident and said that investigations are underway.