Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar; three arrested

A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that he was carrying beef in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Friday.

Three persons were arrested in this connection and the police are looking for two others allegedly involved in lynching Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Hasanpur village of Siwan district.

According to a local police officer, the incident took place on Tuesday when Naseem and his nephew Firoz Qureshi were going to meet their relatives at Jogia village in Saran district.

"Both were intercepted by locals near a mosque…and it was followed by a heated argument. While Firoz managed to escape, the mob allegedly thrashed Nazeem with sticks,” Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla told PTI.

Later, the attackers handed over Naseem to the police. The man was taken to a government hospital where he died during treatment, he said. Additional Director General of Police (headquarters) J S Gangwar said it is being investigated whether the deceased was carrying any meat.

"Three persons have so far been arrested for mob lynching. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab two other suspects involved in the case. The case is being investigated from all angles," the SP said.

One of the arrested persons is a ‘sarpanch’, a member of the local panchayat.

The police started an investigation into the incident after registering an FIR based on the statement of the nephew of Naseem.